Transcript for 'Pharma Bro' prison-release request rejected

The sidelines and nationwide corona virus death tolls are expected to hit. 90000. Today is crowds descend on Mars invasion across the country officials in new York and other areas are threatening to shut down businesses. That ignore social distancing rules. And if taxes eases more restrictions a researcher at the University of Texas says hospitals there should prepare for a surge in cases of the virus in the coming weeks. The so called former Borough will stay in prison a judge has denied Martin's Israelis request to be released the former drug company CEO said he wanted to research and treatment. Pork rotavirus. He's serving time for lying to investors. Apple says it will reopen 25 more of its stores over the next week locations six states including. California Washington and Florida will reopen breaking news from Louisiana severe damage is reported her life yet. After multiple tornadoes reportedly touched down the storms flipped over homes and at least one tractor trailer. Several injuries are reported. Today's weather heavy rain in the southeast from tropical storm Arthur and more flooding from another storm system near the Great Lakes and storms also and the Pacific northwest.

