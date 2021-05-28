Philadelphia chaplains use boxing and bibles as a refuge in troubled neighborhood

More
ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports from the Kensington neighborhood in Philadelphia, ravaged by epidemics of drug use and gun violence, where a pastor uses boxing to reach at-risk youth.
8:42 | 05/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Philadelphia chaplains use boxing and bibles as a refuge in troubled neighborhood

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:42","description":"ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports from the Kensington neighborhood in Philadelphia, ravaged by epidemics of drug use and gun violence, where a pastor uses boxing to reach at-risk youth.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77953414","title":"Philadelphia chaplains use boxing and bibles as a refuge in troubled neighborhood","url":"/US/video/philadelphia-chaplains-boxing-bibles-refuge-troubled-neighborhood-77953414"}