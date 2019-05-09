Transcript for Picasso, Miro artwork recovered 25 years after being stolen

Could this artwork belong to you dozens of valuable paintings and collectibles that were recently recovered by police if you second museum. Some of the items date back hundreds of years others are more recent including the bull ring by Pablo Picasso and this lithograph by Juan Miro. They're also signed presidential collectibles it's a remarkable story of stolen items that were missing for more than 25 years. There were released or properly if no you abide. Away art is normally stores so some of them slightly damaged police are still trying to put an exact figure of how much all of these screenings are worth but they do know that this one. Which were stolen back in 1992 at that time was worth 60000 dollars. Officials say back in the early nineties there were a number of robberies in the west Los Angeles area the thieves would wait until a homeowner was away. And then steal the art work they did arrest two people decades ago but the artwork was not recovered. One other individuals that was arrested in 1993. Was convicted was arrested was convicted serves several years in jail. And the press and Ellison processional this is related to. In June of this year aren't art house received a few pay means. And suspected they were stolen they called the LAPD and after an investigation. They served search warrants on four warehouses. A lot of it restore any two separate storage areas one in. Points counting and a couple of in Los Angeles county now detectives are trying to figure out who these items belong to. This is Sox. Very important to us and it's also very important soon. The victims on the family members who lost this song all right and detectives are hoping people might recognize these art works and give them a call.

