Pictures of teen's death go viral on Instagram

17-year-old Bianca Devins was killed by a New York man on Sunday after attending a concert, authorities said.
{"duration":"0:55","description":"17-year-old Bianca Devins was killed by a New York man on Sunday after attending a concert, authorities said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64374899","title":"Pictures of teen's death go viral on Instagram ","url":"/US/video/pictures-teens-death-viral-instagram-64374899"}