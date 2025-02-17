Pikeville, Kentucky mayor on state's devastating flooding

Mayor of Pikeville, Kentucky, Jimmy Carter discusses the devastating storm that battered the state this weekend and led to dangerous flooding.

February 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live