Transcript for A pilot was arrested for killing 3 of his neighbors

Anti. Authorities say he's responsible for killing three of its neighbors. This morning an airline pilot is behind bars charged with killing three people in a small Kentucky town. Christian Martin was arrested at Mobil's airport Saturday moments before its flight was scheduled to take off the pilot still in uniform as he was booked into the county jail. This is one example of when you never stopped seeking justice when you never give up on a case. That we can truly get important results for our families. Martin is accused of brutally murdering Kelvin and Pamela Phillips along with their neighbor back in 2015. Calvin was found shot in his home won't payable on her neighbor I would Danza wrote were driven to a remote cornfield. Where their bodies were burned. I had. Not met them when I first moved here in the fall of 2011. Morton who with a person of interest of the time spoke to local media one year after the deaths. Insisting he had nothing to do with the crime I don't. No. Why anybody wanna do something to them authorities have not released a motive in the slaying is but they see Martin has the connection to one of the victims. Kelvin Phillips was killed two weeks before he was set to testify against Martan. In connection with sexual misconduct allegations the victim's son Matt Phillips spoke to ABC news overnight. Expressing his gratitude that police were finally able to bring to steam was alleged killer to justice it's not okay. That he's walking around living his life. Flying people around the country putting their lives at risk. Martin is being held without bond American Airlines which implored Martin to a subsidiary says a criminal background check showed no history that would have disqualified him from being a pilot.

