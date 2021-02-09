Transcript for Planned Parenthood president discusses Texas abortion law

Let's take a deeper dive into the new Texas law what Planned Parenthood president and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson. We just on Rachel's peace fair Alexis thank you were joining us on what I ain't no is a very busy day for you. Drilling down on what this looks like for Texas women who want an abortion to day care may access abortion services in the state. And how difficult is it to travel cross state lines for an abortion. Well look. I mean it it's clearly a dark day in Texas strain and in watching this state turn back the clock after fifty years of being able to make this decision ourselves pre viability it is it is very concerning. But it's happening right now in tax this is. You know if you are about 46 weeks to see riches. The majority time before a lot of people actually know that they are pregnant. You are still able to you access. See abortion act any Clint Carrigan think independent provider in Texas. If you are beyond six weeks. Not it means that you are probably thinking about how that take time off work. How to use your secure her tell had to get child care how to travel hundreds of miles out of state tax is huge say. To a neighboring state in order to get access so we're talking about time. Resource is the emotional and logistical challenges of going outside of your state to get but as Clinton and state constitutional right. I'm Sarah the absurdity of it all is just beyond that's more passes than to. Alex has what kind of stories are you hearing on the ground in Texas today from abortion providers. And pregnant women. You know look I mean where we're hearing he had. Nader for writers where I you know up until now. The last minutes before midnight last night. Up providing access to tear working 1416. Hour days. I see you look appointments to make sure that their patients are sent time. Available appointments and neighboring areas. And they're carrying a two medicine mount. Emotional trauma as well as. You know I just trying to make the plans to see as many people as they could before this went into it backs. They're also feeling a lot of the air. There they're peering out of a lot of confusion and worry they're fielding these questions because of how this law what is. Was written. It includes a provision where the state doesn't actually enforce whether or not abortion is happening after six weeks it is private citizens from any state. Who are able to enforce this slot with with essentially we using vigilante justice. Because there is a bounty provision that anyone who's aiding and abetting and one CT access to abortion after six weeks in Texas. The subject to a 101000 dollar fine. And so there is fear there is worrying. And again in in the name of trying to provide what is the constitutional right. Thoughts as you just brought it up fare about some of the strange or. What critics call in the quirks of this law and how it was written here about that vigilante justice about how some wind whipping have a connection. With the pregnant woman trying to get the procedure they don't emit up to have a connection with them. Jude and sue the provider so how does that change the experience for that pregnant woman. Who's essentially having to look over her shoulder that are potential neighbor. Or someone she doesn't know. Will then go after her that provider. Well. Yeah with the Texans did with the they steers the person who is actually at receiving the abortion soaps but. But who that person tells prayed they would means protecting all of them into becoming apart. Someone who would be in violation of that lots Seau you're right it is not a love thy neighbor stated they Sudan Ebert stated this incentivizing the worse the heat here. Monk straight at me because the incentive is that you don't have to know the person you need to see 101000 dollars near in the middle of an of the pandemic and a challenging incumbent but he. And what we're seeing on the ground if people surveilling people. You know being in parking lots taking down license tags. Who was taking pictures. Patients who are what he did clinic into if they need to meet it T is. That is the real concerning peace here agreement died from you know essentially. By and constitution are also actually empowering citizens. I see you be incentivized in the worst way. And ordered to you stop abortion happening. Alex's as you know critics say this law wool disproportionately impact. Low income women and women of color will there be enough resources from your organization and others don't be swimming get abortion services outside of Texas. I mean much in her charity isn't justice gray Kiki you can't researcher gray. How would. Out of providing the rights for a Clements writes that the grain and mean you people should expect to immediately get help tear in their state in their this kind of and when you are forcing people out of state. And you forcing them it to you again. You think about how to travel in a pandemic. And bringing children and elderly folks who you know your your mom to watch the kids your kids are in the cart people who were the most vulnerable to the very experienced. I'm out there you're you're you're adding not just a previously burned and another add additional emotional hurdle onto this journey and not it's really. I'm it's just at all. And as fate would have it Roe vs. Wade began there and Texas a landmark case or organization has fought hard for asked conservative groups have tried to get it overturned. With the conservative leaning majority on the Supreme Court are you concerned about whether the justices will continue to uphold Roe vs. Wade. But there's a taste of Florida's Supreme Court. In Mississippi added that fifteen week ban. That is his speakers at the Jackson and how many health organization we are incredibly concerned about that because Becky is taking up essentially that the in essence of morale whether or not you're able to meet these decisions I'm pre I ability to treat always need to do for fifty years. This Texas. Leon this Texas slot and has the potential cost ability to actually Rick all seem 26 other states. Better poised to the end access to abortion and very similar way and he created to backed out. Host the world before they teeth is even argued. And greet and decided by the Supreme Court so you know the at that relic but RD not enough he was already eat a floor ads are. Reproductive jets and colleagues saying I'm so we are incredibly concerned both with the sports but also what is happening in state legislatures across this country. That are completely out of line with weird the vast majority of a mere ten our. With respect to use supporting state and legal abortion 80% of Americans support safe in the abortions and it's no state where it is popular T ban road. And yet we see the state after state trying to introduce its restrictions to access that it is incredibly alarming that the ports as well as to let. All right Alexis Mitchell Johnson presidency over Planned Parenthood thank you for your time. Thank you.

