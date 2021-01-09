Transcript for Planned Parenthood president reacts to Texas’ abortion ban taking effect

Are controversial Texas law that would ban most abortions went into effect this morning after the Supreme Court did not act on an emergency appeal the new law bans abortions. As early as six weeks into pregnancy but in a no legal twist it empowers ordinary citizens not to state officials to enforce the law. By filing private lawsuits against. Anyone who helps woman obtain an abortion after six weeks from family and friends to doctors. The former drivers to organizations. Like Planned Parenthood so I'd like to bring in the president of Planned Parenthood Alexis Manuel Johnson for more on this Alexis. Thanks for being here and and let me ask you first. What's the impact of this law today how is life in Texas different today for women there. Won't. First off thank you for having me in for covering this really horrible draconian line. As you said is this week and added you know six weeks at a time when those people don't even know they are pregnant 80% of abortions in Texas happened after. Six weeks. Answer the impact it's very clear. The you know our over the last few weeks and Carrigan for writer ended an impaired writers have been and I'm trying to see. Patients to get the mix here that they need all the way until the last minutes last night before midnight. And today if you are pregnant even after six weeks and you need to terminate your pregnancy for whatever reason you we'll have to travel. Out of state. And so the impact on net you know low income community it's. I can't communities trans community is and isn't very very real and my heart just goes out to patients in all of that the writers in Texas right now. And the Supreme Court had until midnight last night to stop all this but it declined to act. And they still haven't said why or what they're going to do if anything so what can what further action could be taken to stop this in federal courts. It's just an added. Acted that we still are holding out hope that they will understand that the devastation that's happening the detention that isn't happening on the ground right now. Four people who again are terrified that the writers. Being assumed that I the brand and private citizen and any seat as well as patients who. Some plan and take time high in order to have. At this procedure so you know we are still holding out hope toward the Supreme Court to weigh in. Back in not doing so we're essentially pushing people out of sixty economy cannot soon. Essentially. Gotten to guarantee to their constitutional right. Twelve other states have passed bans on abortion early stage of pregnancy but not been allowed to take effect took. Texas man is different than those laws. Texas is the first six we began to take attacks I'm so is carried holds that distinction. Essentially turning. Turning the clock back unravel. After fifty years on bag here you are right there a number of restrictions that. Have been. Introduced over this last year's 600 restrictions and introduced. Nineteen restrictions happy and not an act did and yet again this is part of yeah along plan that you essentially. Row. Com wildest Supreme Court is also taking up HTC in time this year that goes straight to the essence of ground. I'm so patent it is it's it's hard along a lot of strategy to dire ability to actually make fundamental decisions about are not. It's and and these these efforts coming on many fronts now and this law in Texas include that provision I mentioned that empowers. Private individuals including anti abortion protesters with no connection to the patient. And they don't even have to live in Texas to bring a lawsuit seeking enforcement of the band that once again a lawsuit not against the woman seeking and abortion but he has anyone. Who helps her family her friends her husband Coleman ever doctors Planned Parenthood. Fed too sounds unprecedented and cynical to me. It is that mean literally green light pitting neighbor against neighbor do you remember against the only member you know empowering people to be involved in decisions that really should be hours straight up slip road guarantee that and the constitution. Ability to make decisions reliability that our own body is and I'm and and add another layer re greatest eight is not responsible for enforcing its own behalf block they are gonna empowered. Average citizens TUT given NG agent really problematic. You know trying to end figure out their comings and goings sharing confidential information. Just his links section destruction of community society democracy and constitution Alan watts it's it's. It to Rick. And now grove Texas State officials who are defending the law they ought to brace to Supreme Court and they said that. Court abortion providers have not shown they're going to be harmed by a bill that may never be enforced against them by anyone much less than government and its government power that is usually at issue in court today said it planned parent and others like you. Did thank you don't know that somebody's gonna come asked him when he said of that. Things are treating the infrastructure on their web sites two for people to document information great around what is happening but this is that we are. Sites and people sitting in Turkey months writing down license plates numbers and and you're doing whenever we know I don't know right on their phones taking pictures of people's faces they are intending she and create fear and chaos and confusion and and that is incredibly. Problematic when we're talking about a constitutional right to you and two medical procedure. All right well president planned parent it Alexis Manuel Johnson thanks very much for joining us on this very important day for this constitutional right. Thank you so much for having me.

