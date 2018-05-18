Former Playmate jumps off building with her son

The bodies of Stephanie Adams, 47, and the unidentified boy were found on the second floor of the rear part of The Gotham Hotel on East 46th Street in Midtown, sources said.
1:48 | 05/18/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Playmate jumps off building with her son

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

