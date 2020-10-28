Transcript for Podcast host tracks down leader of college admissions cheating scandal

The con man Rick singer is really just a con man he wanted to make a lot of money so he took advantage of the system to system broken. And he comment on anything it. It seems pretty comfortable. When I tracked down Rick he is very casual shirt off. Backwards hat almost taking his time which you let me just start to wonder does this guy wants the attention. Any good and atmospheric. Seem like you're constantly taking their time here. Did you really work went over 700 families. Rick is a system broken.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.