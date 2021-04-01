Police arrest man who used a tree branch in assault spree

The chaos began Sunday evening when Bryan Thompson, 43, allegedly struck three people over the head on a subway platform, ABC New York station WABC reported.
0:50 | 01/04/21

A man from New Jersey is in custody after he went on a violent Rampage in Manhattan at least ten people. Were hurt in all of the chaos which ended when the suspect crashed two stolen cars in Chelsea Saturday night. Police say before that he was attacking people with a large tree branch. All this started at the canal street one train station where is accused of going after a family that was visiting from Houston. I just saw dollar in common was not on the big. Into the and it just happens to tax other agents and more mom I just can't create endless anomalous Archie. And younger children. Police arrested 43 year old Brian Thompson of New Jersey near Chelsea Piers after they say he carjacked tool people. And crashed those two cars he's facing several counts of assault and robbery.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

