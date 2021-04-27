Police arrest suspect in MoMA stabbing

Philadelphia Police on Tuesday said they arrested Gary Cabana, 60, the suspect in a stabbing inside New York City’s Museum of Modern Art, after he was found sleeping at a Greyhound bus station.

