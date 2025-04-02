Police call for public's help after newborn found dead in New Hampshire pond

Police believe the baby was placed in a pond in Manchester, New Hampshire, sometime between March 25 and March 27.

April 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live