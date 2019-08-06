Transcript for Police chief missing at sea after falling off boat

People watch the search efforts from the beach and prayed for quick resolution but by dark with no success. Authorities made the missing man's name public individual we are looking for is chief Chris read. A became a police department and vowed to find him he's one of our. You know we're up here we're gonna we're gonna find according to the Coast Guard the fishing boat Reid and his wife were on hit a big wake from a passing vessels. Which sent him overboard around for Friday afternoon. He was not wearing a life vest his wife who was not injured called it in. Search crews from twelve agencies were quickly on the water and in the air it's. Yes everyone at last September we talked to read about new ways to prevent drunk driving in key month he serves in the school board for clear creek IE ST is a former city manager for League City. A retired army paratrooper husband and father of three children. She freed as a valued colleague at trusted friend a family man. And community volunteer and obviously as important a very valuable part of the team of police department so. The Coast Guard will search overnight our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family and his friends. Jessica Willey ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

