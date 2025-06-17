Police confront 6-foot alligator outside motel

The large reptile got away from its owner while being transported from New York to a zoo in North Carolina.

June 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live