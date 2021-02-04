Police defense lawyer: ‘I do not think [Chauvin’s] use of force was reasonable’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Lisa Houlé, a defense attorney who’s worked with and defended hundreds of police officers, about Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.
3:55 | 04/02/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Police defense lawyer: ‘I do not think [Chauvin’s] use of force was reasonable’

