Transcript for Police departments nationwide facing fallout as shootings heighten racial tension

And guys as we talked about yesterday. Mayor Pete Boone did you aged taking lots of heat and South Bend, Indiana after outraged. In the black community over the shooting death of Eric Logan. By a white police officer earlier this month anger that has been building from years of distrust between the police department. And the black community because of corruption and brutality and racism. It's a common refrain in mideast at many cities across the country for instance in Philadelphia where 72 cops. Were removed from the streets for racist. An offensive social media posts so I want to bring in captain Sonia Pruitt with the Montgomery police department and Marilyn. As Sonia you know situations like the Philadelphia. Are very invalidating or these communities because it shows that what they've been feeling is actually a reality in some cases right. That is shoe. It doesn't look are not a new problem this is something that's been going up and ears in especially since the end it. A social media and you know it's hard to control. Because where would not only human beings. But we citizens and we didn't at first amendment rights but you know police departments are struggling with how how to. If I'm paying west reasonable and what's not or police ops. Yes so police departments are very protective of their own and we gated but. Incidents like this have to make your job harder how do you balance loyalty to the badge while you're making sure that you know police don't get painted with a broad brush because some aid in there are bad apples you know. Yes and so I think that those solutions today it is to acknowledge that there are apples and then do something about that. I'll what's standing up for me in this particular case at the east FaceBook post. Is that we've heard nothing from groups like the paternal order of police the national association. A police organizations and where they're waste is. Quick to speak out when made it an obstinate teens feel unfairly. But what about when asked citizenry is treated unfairly because not we work for the citizens you know this country and and they want us to do the right thing and so. We support to be able to do it you know we have policy and most of our C west so these apartments are actually conduct investigations. Which is good. But there is a culture that allowed rules for this Haiti and that's really where we need to due to work. I'm just curious. You know as a black police officer how do you work to bridge the gap between Europe community while you're wearing. The uniform. Well you know this is funny because most people who love the police including black community. But what they really want Browne the police is honest and authentic and courageous. Conversation. She. Not acknowledging that there's a problem a problem. And so we were able to speak up more honestly about. Issues and where they actually come from history. Who is in this country starting mostly angry and now you are. And we had people of color are people who are. A different sexuality. Different religions that are being about as though somehow they still need the police which is where he started in this country. So we need to have those conversations and we need action and he will do things that are wrong in Asia a negative light on. It's our right captain Sonia print right there in Maryland thank you for joining us today. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.