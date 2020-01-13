Transcript for Police detective killed after escorting pedestrian across street

Okay. How solemn tribute to a fallen officer dozens of police vehicles forming a recession. Escorting the body of sheriff's detective amber at least to the board lied to deputies including as her flag draped coffin was taken its side. The 41 year old was off duty which she lost her life while helping someone else. This is a sad day for us. Authorities say at least was at a stop light at the intersection of which said avenue and Riverside and Valley Village this morning. What she saw a pedestrian stumble and fall while crossing the street. The detective put her car and park and went to assist the older woman. That deputy share governor came out she's that I have to help this lady across the street. While returning to her vehicles leased was struck by a car it's one of those things that happens it. When and when did happen what was she doing shoes opens them. And that's a quintessential that we share for there. But driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene of the crash remains under investigation. Least a twelve year veteran of the LA county sheriff's department spent the last five years at West Hollywood station. Serving as a school resource officer before earning the rank of detective. That example she said we want everyone to be able to emulate. And holder is in high regard.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.