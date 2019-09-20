Transcript for Police expand search for missing 5-year-old New Jersey girl

As far as the investigation. Is going with its still progressing. This morning we as did another search. Of the area in around. Where the child is geared. We expanded the search. Probably about another mile I have. In each direction. There was no. The only reason for that is just to cover our tracks again where we searched and then expand the search even farther. We did this with the help of about six other law enforcement agencies. Including all the law enforcement agencies are probably counting violent perched in Melville. From a county sheriff's department. State police are aviation unit and their stay there are CIO unit. The department of corrections. And the state urban search team that organized our searchers started about 7 o'clock A very. And I think they're just wrapping up now I'm not gonna go into anything it's reference to what was recovered or anything like that's all part of the investigation. I do want to say I saw was some viewer sent me information it was discovered that have been reported that there is an arrest me. That the the victim's mother was arrested that's totally erroneous. In fact that in and of itself is being investigated as well. I'd like to caution you on on jumping to conclusions are publishing anything I think myself and the prosecutors are pretty open even when you're taxed about. Writing as much information as we can one of the reasons we're having these briefings is essential logic we dude got have any strong suspects at this time. And we're doing a lot of amenities such a Rockford as of this morning probably 77 partners are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.