Police footage shows father accused of murdering kids 3 days before disappearance

Video released by police shows Travis Decker, the father accused of killing his three daughters, just three days before he picked up his kids and never returned.

July 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live