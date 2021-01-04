Transcript for Police say they found remains of missing 10-year-old Iowa girl

We have received confirmation. We've received confirmation. That the remains are those of breach it's real it's the statement family friends and the community have been waiting. But also driving T here as you know bridge has been missing since July 10. From our city nearly nine months. Of searching distributing posters and holding out hope our region's mother I usually heard like my truck says you know we won't stop until she song with the same determination. That she had back in August and with the last breath in me I don't care what it when he caused her ten year old daughter religious remains found by fisherman and a pond is near to win it. More than a week ago police say the investigation is now officially a homicide. In order to maintain the integrity of this investigation. One that's been going on for some nine months now. Nonstop. I'm not able to comment on any specific investigative details at this time. Chief Sikorsky remaining tight lipped as investigators now collect all information. That's been gathered. This investigation continues to be joint investigation. By the Davenport police department. That division of criminal investigation from the Iowa department of public safety. And our. Federal partners at the FBI. It's a devastating loss that is sure to affect many in the community. In family resource says is standing by to help all community members in the. Seemly resources offers free and copy initial services to anyone was in that who has been impacted by trauma or violent crime. We can provide one on one supporter group support. A family in the community now grappling with a devastating loss of the life. Taking too soon. Investigators are working diligently. To bring justice. On creation as half. Again. They have been nonstop. For of the last. They have been nonstop for the last nine months. The focus now on finding answers. And remembering free Asia.

