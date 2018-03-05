Police injured in explosion after possible hostage situation

As many as eight Connecticut police officers were injured in an explosion late Wednesday while investigating a potential domestic-violence situation, authorities said.
0:23 | 05/03/18

Transcript for Police injured in explosion after possible hostage situation
A police officers in Connecticut are recovering after a barn exploded behind a house where officials say a man was holding holding his wife hostage. The officers all suffered non life threatening injuries. And a woman reportedly escaped before the blast the explosion rattled nearby homes in the fire knocked out power to parts of the neighborhood there in North Haven. There's still no word on the fate of that suspect.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

