Police in Michigan apologize after handcuffing a 12-year-old

The young boy was taking out the trash when police arrived and detained him. Police say he matched the description of a suspected car thief in the area.

August 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live