Hello there do you wondered here it marked the city of Minneapolis agreed to pay George Floyd's family 27 million dollars. To settle a case in which George Ford was killed while in police costs. The murder trial your show when the police officer involved is still on guard hasn't yet been decided. But these kinds of civil settlements are one of the ways that families seek justice for police misconduct. Over the past year our colleagues here at 530 had been looking into Dina on these police settlements and wanna talk a little bit about what they. Security is quantitative editor more broader hitter for China. Okay suit you spent months and months digging through put data from cities about police settlement forward misconduct. Or depart. Float two main things one that city spend a lot of money on police misconduct settlements so it just in the 31 cities from which we got reasonable data that was over three billion dollars over the past ten years. And secondly we found that they're not tracking data on how much their spending in a way that makes it. Easy to compare which cities are doing well which cities are doing pour any or even whether cities are improving over time. I mean this is kind of the problem there just isn't great data on this this is. You know we focus on lawsuit speeches as he said in an intra like this is often one of the only ways in which companies get any form of justice. Actual you know criminal charges for officers are incredibly rare. OK so in doing is we're trying to figure out if you could see any trends in the Dieter. Did it turn out they're actually wasn't good enough data to find those trends and if not you're what Canada's feed and house. Yeah I mean that's exactly right we you're sort of thinking we did. If we can ask for ten years of data and the idea there would be you know these are ten years in which. Police abuses has been getting an increasing amount of media attention and and coverage and so we were at we are wondering whether that media attention and coverage was correlated with an increase or decrease in these kinds of payouts. But it turns out the data is does nine not good enough for us to be able to say anything like that you know one of the problems here is that a lot of this is entered by hand and by people that you know it's different people and turning it in twenty Tannen and Yankee and so even the same. The same event the same. The same case might not describe the same way at the beginning in at the end of the decade. You weren't able to discern the main objective that we sent activists are you still got a lot of data you get some four games he spent months on this. What were you able to tout. Yeah I mean we were able to tell just how much money businesses and in these different cities especially some cities like New York Chicago as an aid. This is just an incredible amount of money from New York spent one point seven billion dollars over the last ten years. The New York is one of the cities where we do have some better data in part the case. That they track these things more they were the only city that gives a data dictionary to make sense the date and the date they gave us this is a ton of money minutes money that's largely paid for by tax pagers. Bread soup. We started off this conversation by talking about. Settlement in the case George floor in which George Boyd died in police custody of course. That is not the majority of these kinds of police settlements mobile all of the different things that. The police departments have to pay out to citizens for. So this is one of the really difficult things we wanted to look at police abuse. Such as. Things like accounting of George Floyd but also you know false arrest retaliate the shootings sexual harassment as civilians stuff like that. It was incredibly hard to get. A data set that was just about that a lot of police departments a lot of cities don't track that separate you from things like car accidents and police officers get in a lot of car accidents so we try to strip all those out. To be left with sort of what is generally considered peace abuse of police misconduct one of the other things that's very hard is trying to compare between cities even when. They did give us. A description of the misconduct and even in some cases the descriptions. Were were somewhat similar means of civil rights for example was a category that came up in several cities. But the difference cities didn't. Exactly mean the same thing with fat so in Cincinnati for example civil rights cases where 37%. Of of the total cases once we've stripped out stuff that we you can consider police misconduct and in Charleston, South Carolina there were only 10%. But that doesn't mean that Cincinnati's police officers were more likely to commit civil rights offenses since Cincinnati for example. The I'm and in Charleston they had much. Much more buckets and they were much smaller and some of the other buckets included things like false arrest or search and seizure which meet could. In Cincinnati be considered civil rights so something called civil rights in both cities is not necessarily the same thing. All right so if I'm focused on one particular city which is what it sounds like as the best way to use this data. I'm in New York I what I see that these kinds of settlements have increased or decreased. You know as the years go forward as the years progressed. What does that actually tell me. Because on one hand you would think a date. Larger payouts might mean bad. Just society is taking a police misconduct more seriously and therefore the policeman steeper price to pay. When they violated you know of the public's right to trust or whatever on the other hand. You know it decreased might mean that there are fewer of these incidents or how tonight's Howell looking at this deed. What kind of trend has underline. Yeah I mean that's that's a really good question and that's a really hard thing to do here. So many factors are related to the size and the number of these payouts that is really hard to draw a dire marketing and sale of an increase in payouts means an increase in misconduct. That's just not. Necessarily the case up so many factors. Go into whether it's city is willing to settle in it depends on. On whether that the victim chooses to follow losses in the first place in some cases they have they need the weary of that more wary than in other cases. It depends on how much protection needy the police officers have that differs by state. Whether they're civil rights attorneys that are willing to take it on. And how how many of those there are whether it's media attention that's a big driver. Whether a jury might be more disposed towards awarding judgment in the first place which which will make city likelier to settle there's just so many factors that go into whether city saddles are not. That it's incredibly hard to two drawback that direct connection between the amount of misconduct. The amount. Our number of sentinel. Are there any initiatives for police department's order from interstates. Directing police departments to collapse clear data out this meeting more easily compare it won't cross. Different departments are different states. Or just better at attracting misconduct in general. That we've seen since last summer or even sense the black white matter view movement in these issues became Maurer. Like prominent in the national conversations our. So there have been certain initiatives that have been for example in Chicago. There was consent decree with the state. And one of the elements of that was data collection because you know Tierney data collection so fundamental to being able to understand what's going on. That data collection was part of that consent decree and and Chicago's data collection has. Gotten better since that the problem with those things is again they're not necessarily compare apple across cities so. New York also has very good data connection as I said so the Chicago. But that doesn't mean that there is collecting the same kind of information praising these cities these police departments are incredibly decentralized. And secondly. There's often just not be incentive to collect the kind of data that would make accountability. Easier. Or. That would make it possible to compare across cities that's just not. Sort of how the how these bureaucracies work and so that would really require federal effort to try and collect. Similar kinds of Dade across different states across different cities but that's not something that they would do by themselves. Our raw as you've laid out you know data is really important in understanding the world and holding folks accountable so. Boris that you were for aiding and you don't do and all of these investigations. At the end of the day we don't necessarily get the answers we want but certainly we know where the data comes up short and still at the end of the day it sounds like this is an awful lot of money. Our base for not talking points and thank you. Men. You.

