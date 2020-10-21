Transcript for Police officer faces disciplinary action for wearing Trump mask while voting

In Florida police officers facing discipline after wearing a mask with a pro trump message near a polling place some people claim it was voter intimidation. ABC's negative breezy and has more on the controversy. This Maureen Miami police officer BC backlash for wearing this mask while voting it's inappropriate it's a violation of department to orders. The officer identified as Daniel oh beta caught on camera in full uniform. The mask reading trucks when he twenty no more BS. The partisan display not only violating department policy but re seeing new concerns about voter intimidation inside a polling place. They have a responsibility to protect our residents and they have to do that in an impartial manner and it can't be taking political statements are making political stances. While they're wearing a uniform. The Miami Police Department in Miami's mayor are calling the officers' actions inappropriate. Saying he will face a disciplinary action. The mayor says officers are allowed to vote while in uniform that are banned from wearing any kind of political brie and dean. The chair of Miami deeds Democratic Party. Who took the picture goes one step further claiming the officers' behavior was CD funded voter intimidation. And demanding the officer be suspended immediately. Yeah. But many voters seemingly have a higher standard for what amounts to intimidation at the polls. You can mediation would be. Pushing the Iran thought she neo what is and is 36 constant. Legally speaking the officers' actions would only be considered voter intimidation. If he intended to coerced or interfere with another voter's right to choose a candidate. Eat. Unclear how the officer will be disciplined and they said the incident is under in some east end here. Megan being Cahill.

