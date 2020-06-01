Transcript for Police officer gunned down at airport

Five days into the new year and South Carolina has already seen its first off their ample shooting twenty. Airport security officer was shot and killed just before six they end. During a traffic stop at the Lawrence regional airport that's according to the South Carolina law enforcement division taking over this investigation. A man who works at a car wash across the street says he's heard it all on his way to work. Total light somebody dorm fireworks because you know the new year you know that this about that we'll filers with them let them. As I come around the corner see all the polio through you know taken on those who. It was guys sounds real good sense. A spokesperson for sled says the suspect fled the scene and was later caught according to a source close to the investigation. Deputies caught the suspect near car lot and Heinemann 52 near asking him witnesses bears say a police chase ended in the suspect's arrest at the Carlyle. And people in the area say they aren't surprised by what happens to be allowed assumed moon moon and words there were 45 officer involved shootings across the state last year according to slant.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.