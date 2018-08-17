Transcript for Police officer shot in Phoenix

This evening one of our officers was. Shot. There is a vehicle that was hard to stop at one of the lanes on captives Ian. Cave Creek. Some witnesses reported that sent back driver of that vehicle a suspect actually fired at our officers twice. Our object it returned fire the suspect in our officer were both injured. With gunshot injuries. But they're transported to hospital. Our officer is in critical condition the suspect is also in good condition there are no outstanding suspect's. Aunt Betsy. Let me information on the I. Our officer is an unmarked police vehicle yes English. There was not long. It was actually trying to stop that vehicle and the vehicle had not stopped and it actually stopped at can act seeking them. I don't. Visibly scrambled into the light. Now the lights were not on the sounds like it was initially. They happen to anonymous and its driver was not stopping at some point that act that driver did stop that suspect it's not act cactus can't take. It. I don't know that something that obviously still very very good. Yet so that we're gonna obviously keep us from Esther his family's dog hospital gown so it's something that we have I discussed where he was shot US actions. Viewing. He said he was able returned fire after me. The. Officers shot him where he won I don't know how many times he was shot but he was wounded. A lot of undercover. Officer. It. An age. Some sort. Operation. Ever known that at all. Officer is part of just the twelfth and he works the 600 facing yet doesn't horizon is sort of suspected human to human. I don't know I had him again this is some very limited information I can tell you that the suspect fired at our officer are upset by return fire. The suspect was hit our officers also hit he was transported to hospital was in critical condition and a suspect is often critical condition. This is the second time in concert in the area shot in the past few. You speak to the problem that is again. You know it's it's one of those things that we say it a lot. We don't know what's gonna happen when you put on uniform that night and so you've come to work and you hope for the past you know understand that not everybody obviously wants causes harm but. He just never know. This is an incident where. The guarantee you the officer had that in the back of his mind and unfortunately it's happened. It. You know it's it's we always talk about how it really. Dart is a little bit when we hear in all a law enforcement officer. What is injured. Hits home want to see when it's one of ours it's it's it's concerning you know we think about his family we think about. The best for him and so right now where by his side and bias out of his family and how long and her about a year. That this thing gets things. Right and if you guys know we are going to be started or the hospitals well and so when likely she will also be available there. OKC defense.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.