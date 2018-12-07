Transcript for Police officer who stood by as man harassed woman in Puerto Rican T-shirt resigns

The officer seen here please office Eric. Walking away from a woman asking for help now no longer with department. Personnel file will reflect that this officer did not resign in good standing. This video shows in the numbers artery leading with a nearby officer for help. If she's being rest for wearing a T shirt with the Rican flag on it by a drunk man in Chicago park. Came a step away from me. You. But the officer ignored her officer I feel highly uncomfortable feeling good news bad plan. Please office here. When the was requesting assistance does win votes should stick to it. The verbal attack only ends when other cops arrive and arrest the man team tried its. He sent and charged with two counts of a felony hate crime. We need to think seriously about the wrecked the rest of racially charged abusive incidents were seen throughout our country. The police commissioner called the officer's behavior and in the errors made that has tarnished the entire depart. It would all of us has witnessed watch this video seen around the world is a situation that no one should ever have to endure. It was truly appalling gut wrenching in a real wake up call to every. The police department says even though the officer has resign they plan to continue the investigation because this city can still learn more from this incident. They even say they're going to use this video as a teaching tool for other officers going forward Maggie really ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.