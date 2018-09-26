Police officer seen on video kicking teen in back

A teenager was kicked by an officer in Yakima, Washington, while police were trying to break up a fight, authorities said. Police said they are investigating.
0:41 | 09/26/18

Transcript for Police officer seen on video kicking teen in back
