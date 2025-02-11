Police officers chase teen across busy interstate in Milwaukee

Surveillance cameras captured the dramatic end of a police chase along Interstate 43 in Milwaukee. In it, a teenage armed robbery suspect runs into traffic, with two officers following closely behind.

February 11, 2025

