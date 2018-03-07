Police officers sing 'God Bless America' ahead of July 4th

Officers Stephen McNulty and Kim Tavares delivered harmony while driving in their cruiser in Boston.
0:52 | 07/03/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officers sing 'God Bless America' ahead of July 4th
One day before July 4 two Boston Police officers are making headlines for their amazing harmony. Yes officer Stephen McNulty and Jim taveras belted out a rendition of god bless America. Yeah. You though. Whole sting and this time. Yeah. My you know. A a promo. Yeah. And beaten. He eluded. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

