Now Playing: Body camera videos of deadly police shooting released

Now Playing: Police release surveillance video of fatal police shooting

Now Playing: Saturday is free shipping day with only 11 days left until Christmas

Now Playing: One pan Game Plan for the Holiday’s

Now Playing: Huge movies, music that has everyone buzzing

Now Playing: Basic, must-have gifts for under $30

Now Playing: Flu season is back and off to a deadly start

Now Playing: J.Lo gives her mom shout-out while she dances in the audience at her concert

Now Playing: Strong storms impact millions of people on both coasts

Now Playing: 2 articles of impeachment against Trump headed for full House vote

Now Playing: New details about gunman who attacked Navy base in Pensacola

Now Playing: Police search for accomplices in deadly stabbing of Barnard College student

Now Playing: Melania Trump reportedly issues statement after husband criticized for bullying tweet

Now Playing: Hackers tap into home security cameras and livestream to hundreds

Now Playing: Pharmacists refuse to fill woman’s prescription

Now Playing: College football game day underway between Army and Navy

Now Playing: Artists reflect on Lou Pearlman’s legacy: Part 11

Now Playing: Lou Pearlman pleads guilty to fraud and dies in prison at 62 years old: Part 10