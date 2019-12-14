Police release surveillance video of fatal police shooting

Arkansas police released surveillance video of the Dec. 7, 2019, killing of Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr and the pursuit of the suspected shooter.
0:42 | 12/14/19

