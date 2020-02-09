Police rescue fawns from swimming pool

More
Police in Ohio rescued two baby deer who got stuck in a backyard swimming pool.
0:56 | 09/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police rescue fawns from swimming pool
Let's see and hoping to get them cornered here. Yet poll after blocked off. I am not a cowboys'. Or anybody. Who might. Notably. In the flick. They regard he's tired. It. At Zurich. Good stuff.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:56","description":"Police in Ohio rescued two baby deer who got stuck in a backyard swimming pool. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72774271","title":"Police rescue fawns from swimming pool","url":"/US/video/police-rescue-fawns-swimming-pool-72774271"}