Police rescue youth from frozen river

More
The Portage Police Department shared body camera footage showing an officer pulling a juvenile to safety from the Wisconsin River.
1:30 | 03/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police rescue youth from frozen river
He bought it won't. And we'll. OK you can slowly. Gravel all the bad. Governor underwent ace. I am not. Oh. And rap album yeah. I could not get let you know. One hour. 00. Yeah hold on time. The latest. Work well. Although I'm. He thought he he. He. Org an important. People aren't. Yet all through my bottle it. A three and keep. Peace yeah. It. Got. It. To. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:30","description":"The Portage Police Department shared body camera footage showing an officer pulling a juvenile to safety from the Wisconsin River.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76312397","title":"Police rescue youth from frozen river","url":"/US/video/police-rescue-youth-frozen-river-76312397"}