Police respond to break-in with guns drawn, face unlikely intruder

Police in Lupkin, Texas responded to a burglary in progress call only to find a panicked deer roaming the home.
1:49 | 06/07/19

Transcript for Police respond to break-in with guns drawn, face unlikely intruder
It's. There's someone inside. Yeah we got the house Veronica moan out. Yeah yeah. Okay. I couldn't hear me. We can you. It's a. I know. The facility and had. And it's. Only. Cool yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

