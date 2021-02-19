Police save elderly man trapped in burning home

More
Illinois police officers rescued an 83-year-old man from a smoke-filled house in Rockford.
2:22 | 02/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police save elderly man trapped in burning home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:22","description":"Illinois police officers rescued an 83-year-old man from a smoke-filled house in Rockford.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75983119","title":"Police save elderly man trapped in burning home","url":"/US/video/police-save-elderly-man-trapped-burning-home-75983119"}