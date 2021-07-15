Police scale down search for missing runner

More
Philip Kreycik, 37, disappeared in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park on Saturday.
0:53 | 07/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police scale down search for missing runner
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:53","description":"Philip Kreycik, 37, disappeared in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park on Saturday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78863056","title":"Police scale down search for missing runner ","url":"/US/video/police-scale-search-missing-runner-78863056"}