Transcript for Police search for suspect who stole roller coaster

Police are on the look out for a roller coaster that was stolen from a county fair in Ohio. It's funny book poster was seen on a traffic camera attached to a white pickup truck. It was in a parking lot of the union county fairgrounds when it was stolen. It's part of a traveling carnival and it's worth about 50000 dollars. While the fast food chicken sandwich war is getting even hotter and dot all of this now joining the battle with the barbecued chicken sandwich. And tenders. Both will be available beginning next week it comes after chick filet and pop buys battled each other but Popeye from running out of its new chicken sandwich. Weeks earlier than expected. If you some tenders in there there you go.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.