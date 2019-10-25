Transcript for Police seeking driver who ran red light, killing child

Were pulling. Me when it. Struck three children a woman. Heard heard heard. Impact. They a year. He. Oh. Family members rushed the scene of toll segments under Thursday night where police say. Around 530 a great Saturn Aura with tinted windows struck the children and took gone. We had too many of these type incidents and I don't want to start saying the same thing that'll continue students and we does that not is that enough. The mother of one of those kids a ten year old boy. He wasn't about six children family and friends when he and his two little cousins were hit. Six year old girl died a four year old girl was rushed to hospital with the boy. Other steel hat as blood on her shirt from holding. It's heartbreaking because the Connecticut as bad as the you can. As the and not in the goodwill write. I'm John as they struggle tap make it out there where he had to get me break in downing a put this situation O'Bannon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.