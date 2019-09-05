Transcript for Police seize thousand guns, ammo from home

Federal agents have confiscated more than 1000. Illegal guns from a single hole in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood investigators say they got an anonymous tip and found a mansion filled with fire arms and thousands of rounds of ammo. The stockpile. Look at it there includes a boot various makes and models and even some collectibles. From the civil war. This stash came as a shock to neighbors. Just beyond comprehension that somebody can have so many weapons in a resident like this you know in the neighborhood. Such like that but I would never ever think and the body would be wanting to pack so much in this neighborhood. The risk is that would study. Investigators dressed in a man who appear to be living got the house neighbors say the homeowner lives in Europe.

