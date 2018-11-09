Police say woman lied about firefighter husband to collect $11K in donations

Police are investigating a Southern California woman who allegedly exploited last month's Holy Fire by posing as a fireman's wife in a scheme to bilk $11,000 from unassuming donors, authorities said.
09/11/18

The California woman is accused of pretending she had a firefighter husband to scam donors at a thousands of dollars. Police in San Clemente say actually Ben missed posted on FaceBook that her husband was battling one of the wildfires in the area. And his squad needed more supplies. She allegedly collected more than 111000. Dollars in cash and supplies. Before police were finally tipped off that she doesn't have a husband. Experts warn charitable groups are often vetted but not individuals.

