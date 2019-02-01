Transcript for Political power players

A big day tomorrow as well with the new congress being sworn in what special coverage here with Jordan in the whole team. From Capitol Hill to the White House swearing in of the new speaker likely Nancy Pelosi of California. Hot and speaking of the new democratic majority Vanity Fair and the new upcoming February edition of the magazine has. Quite an interest you look at some of the new power players in town take a look at some of these photos here you see. The new chairman democratic chairman some the most powerful committees on Capitol Hill there Elijah Cummings and the left chairman. Incoming chairman of the house oversight committee during ad were who had. The Judiciary Committee that would be the committee. To initiate any impeachment proceedings if there were Iranians courses sack Adam shift their intelligence committee. Here's some of the power players some of the bi partisan Republicans. And Democrats. And some sort of be an interest seemed seemed Jordan and a lot of these folks perhaps that have flown below the radar on the Republican congress and in some new attention. Lot of new faces going to be in the spotlight starting this week certainly done and there's a new sheriff in town and that we'll see how they put their subpoena parity and a lot more women you see. They're Alexandria cost you Cortes the youngest woman ever to serve in congress there and left. Of course the title of the article. Is we did not come to play mean we came to fight and I think as those women have proven so four largest in the early days. They are ready to do just that again that's in the new issue February issue. I'm Vanity Fair magazine.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.