Politicians were clients of 'high-end brothel': DOJ

Politicians, high-tech and pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers were clients of 'high-end brothel network' in Boston and Northern Virginia, according to the Justice Department.

November 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live