Transcript for K-pop super group attends U.N. meeting

Thank you mr. secretary Jerome you're so executive director. No he acts in the season distinguished guests from across well. My name is kingdoms and awesome owners forum the lead up to beat yes. As an incredibly wanted to be invited to an occasion was such significance for today's young generation. Last November he adjustments in the not my sense campaign would himself. But in the non belief that Schuler of first begins looking myself. William partnering would use us and violence program to protect children and young people all over the world from violence. And our fans have become a major part of this campaign with their action and with their enthusiasm. Which truly have the best things in. And I like to begin by talking about myself. I was mourning is son a senior Seoul. South Korea. It is really beautiful place within lake hills and even an annual flow office. I spent a very happy childhood there and I was just known in the report. I used to look over at the nice guy wonder. And I used to dream the dreams of a boy. I used to imagine. That was a superhero focus it's a way. And in an intro to one of our early albums. There's a mine that says. My heart stopped when I was. Maybe nine time. Looking back. I think that's what I'm against worry about what other people thought of me and starting seen myself to their office. I stopped. Looking up at the night skies. The stars. A stop daydreaming. Instead. I just tried to jam myself into the malls that other people may. Sohn I began to shut out my own voice it started to listen to the voices of others. No one caught out my name. And neither did I. My heart stopped in my eyes close shot. So like this. Guy. We. All lost earnings. We can Michaels. But I had when century and that was music. There was a small voice inside of me that's said. We government and listen she's so. But its took me quite a long time to hear music color my room. If and after making the decision to join DT yes there were a lot of hurdles. Some people might not believe but. Most people but we were hope us. And some times I just want to quit. But I think I was very lucky that I didn't give it a whole lot. And I'm sure that I. And we will keep stumbling and falling like this. BTS has become artists performing in those shoes stadiums and selling millions of them was right now. But I am still an ordinary. 24 year old guy. If there's anything that I've achieved. Was only possible. But I have my other beach yes members. But by my side. And because of the love and support. That are in need things all over the where roomy for us. And may be a made a mistake yesterday. But yesterday's me is still me. Today. I am who I am with all of my faults and my mistakes. Tomorrow. I might be. A tiny bit wiser. And that'd be me to. These faults and mistakes. Are what I am. Making up the brightest stars in the constellation of my life. I have come to lock myself. For why am. Four report was. In for what hoped to become. I like say when asked thing. After releasing our love yourself problems and mentioned enough myself campaign started to cure remarkable stories from our fans all over the world. How our message to help them overcome the harshest in life. And start looking themselves. Those stories constantly remind us of our responsibility. So. Let's take all one respect. We have learned to love ourselves. So now I urge you to speak yourself. I liked suit. Ask all of you. What is your me. What excites you and makes your heart be. Sell your story. Owning Huard your voice I want want to hear your conviction. No matter who you are where you from. Your skin color. Or gender identity. Two speakers off. Find your name and find your voice by speaking yours. I'm Chim Nam June and also our impeach yes. I'm an idol. And I'm an artist from a small town in Korea. Like most people. I've made many and plenty mistakes in my life. I've many faults. And I have many more fears. But and then embrace myself as hard as I change. And I'm starting to look myself. Gradually to slid one. What is and speak yourself. Thank you very much. It's. Big so many young fans and on the it was at this having beat the SE does and I'm thankful that you use. Yup that's and creativity duty it's young audiences the paucity of messages about what it means to be a young Princeton in their blood today. All right that was the Korean pop then group. ETF talking at the UN general assembly all in a big effort. Up outreach to use and I am lucky to have with me Jeff Benjamin K pop columnist for Billboard Magazine. Jeff thank you so much for being on with thing here it's. A little bit about this moment I mean this is a history making moment really K pop band at the UN general assembly. Why's this so important. I mean how many personal musicians celebrities get to speak at the people in the world get to speak at the UN in general. This is just a huge moments in particular and Mike he's had a history making moment for PT yes. But you know I think I think it's two fold it and why it's so important on one hand ETS is here as I. Representative of their really successful UNICEF campaign that left myself campaign that. RD raised over a million dollars in last when he year. On one hand they're showing that yes we we have. Broadest access to two UNICEF we've brought success of the world we found something this anti violence campaign network part of we we really can represent ourselves in that way but on the other hand to. You know we were kind of watch team via. Heed the speeches before and and their word a lot of young people speaking. ETS is is one of the biggest. Bands in the world because artists in the world it to number one albums on the billboard 200 just this year alone they have. I think over fifteen million Twitter followers there huge on social media they really do represented kind of a band that these and other base in South Korea. They can be globally successful and they can have success is around the world reach so many different people. So on the other hand I think they're saying that yes this is the U this is a representative of of youth and someone that really can speak to what can people are going. Today that they may have their origins in cape but data we have become global superstars. Home in their own right oh my gosh I mean take away even like became pop tags you know they're gonna be of course on Good Morning America. Later this week but they're performing at Citi Field stadium later. In October actually. Who was pleads Citi Field lately it's finally got it spend beyoncé and Jay-Z. In its legal aid they're surpassing their advocate popped on attack on an acre farm to predict every award show yes well that's you know that your too so I know they're definitely making an impression and they've got the followers to prove it and the fan base to prove it. What are they hoping to do with that fan base and now this new initiative. He half. I think I think in particular you know the fact that they have so many young connected people around the world to you. Kind of be able to see you not just put the you know of course monetary donations are important beats yes of course. They've actually made a really big statement when it comes to mind Terry investments in this campaign. 3% of their physical album sales are going to the campaign. I believe there record label daycare entertainment's. Donated a hefty sum to the campaign as well. But I think it goes deeper than just money to you with the idea that. You know loving oneself and fuming south actual eyes feeling self seen him in self realized kind of like what Al Ahram Kim Nam June was speaking a bit about. Insane that he realized who he was and he realized his streams and what he looked forward to you. When he was a little boy. I think realizing that it is how you get away from sort of any type of south limousine herself pain or. Our self hatred you might have and that if he truly do love yourself you're gonna spread. That positivity about that low about those good feelings and that's how we kind of make. A better you know more positive world and out way south. On one head of course you know donations been able to donate to. Create education opportunities and be able to help with jobs. For young people it is really really important but I also think. ETS from their music to bears pizzas you know it's you whatever they might share in general. It comes down to their ultimate message to and I think that is it's just doesn't pack for state especially as how connected. We are in this world isn't just about a message it sounds like and it's not just about how you should feel good about yourself it's that we are going out. And we are advocating on behalf of and stepping in to defend victims of violence around the world yet has no exact and a big campaign of the and violence campaign is focused on school sexual and domestic. Assault victims. And they really are BTS from the Gekko of their career have always made sure to look out for marginalized communities whether that's been. Going to communities and and and meeting with young people are meeting with old people. I donating rice to those less fortunate beaches is always made a really big points and in their careers to always give back to those people of that. Might feel marginalized might feel less of an accepted. They also goes back to their music in their music they use a lot of androgynous terms and use a lot of universal symbolism so that. No matter if you speak English curry and Spanish whenever might be if you love men and women anything in between is that you can find have real connection had something to find in the hopeful. In the in the music itself so there were they're thinking about everyone but specifically of course this this campaign is looking for. Those people have been affected by violence and making the statement that yes but I'd. A lot of did you say because you have to songs on the radio now. You can't even played them without bleeping out half the words and message isn't always so positive ever in the music that's popular and their music has historically been. Very positive very uplifting very inspiring. So it's kind of cool to see them now take that. And you know quite literally put their money where their mouth is but also sort of continue. To spread the message that they have been trying to spread. Through their music. You said it perfectly they really did put their money where their mouth is I mean even from the their earliest albums you know kind of they were always a good representation of what people their age we're going there. There earlier music kind of focused a bit more on school life and add bullying and kind of trying to navigate one's life through that. But at the same time they're music to Scott more complex more interest seen more deeper answered the topics they went into. They talk about everything from politics to female empowerment to you. Mental health issues things that young people these days really aren't going there and. Anything that. Regardless of of where you are in the world nor are who you might be insisted and it you know musically there is somebody you can connect you that these fears are well. Great to see them use saying there immense influence in the world. Using those powers for good and we are so incredibly honored to have them coming. On Good Morning America on Wednesday BTS will be performing live in studio. You do not want to miss that performance we cannot wait. Jeff Benjamin from billboard thank you so much for being on with us EG ask that you so much for coming to pass to visit we cannot wait to see you. On Wednesday and that does it for us right now on ABC news live I'm Diane Maceda thanks for watching.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.