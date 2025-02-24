Pope Francis wants to ‘die with his boots on’: Vatican consultant

ABC News contributor Father James Martin says the pontiff will “do what’s best for the church.”

February 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live