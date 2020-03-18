Transcript for Pope Francis sends emotional message to the world

While not turning to overseas were Italy has been particularly hard hit. The Pope gave an emotional message inviting the world to rediscover the importance. A small gestures at the time of crisis here's ABC's Maggie rudely. Good morning at those numbers out of Italy arc. Absolutely staggering the death till they're continues to rise hundreds of people still dying every day in at this rate keeps up Italy's death told could surpass China as the number of days but keep in mind the population of China threat. One point four billion Italy is just sixteen million. Funeral homes at a hospital there are completely overwhelmed doctors and nurse to say they're running out of need supplies things like life saving the vent to leaders. In an emotional interview the Pope is now asking everyone to think of those doctors and nurses all of the medical personal on the front lines of this fight. Fighting sacrificing their lives for this virus. He's also saying we're not out of the woods yet reminding everyone to take the lockdown seriously experts arresting eight eight finding 8000 people in just the past week reminding them. That now with the time to act in times are saying what's happening in their country should be a reminder for what could happen around the rest of the war. Guys. I've made thanks so much of.

