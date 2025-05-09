Pope Leo XIV's family tree shows Black roots in New Orleans

Genealogist and founder of Unearthing Your Roots, Chris Smothers, traced Pope Leo XIV's family tree which showed a reflection of America's complex racial history.

May 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live