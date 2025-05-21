Pope Leo XIV’s hometown seeks to acquire his childhood home through eminent domain

The former childhood home of Pope Leo XIV is on the market for auction, but the village of Dolton, Illinois, plans to intervene to preserve the site's historical significance.

May 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live