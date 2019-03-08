Popular music festival taking extra safety measures

The Lollapalooza music festival has officially begun and in the wake of the recent Gilroy garlic festival shooting, security teams are taking extra steps to ensure the safety of the thousands expected to attend.
08/03/19

