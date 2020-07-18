Transcript for Portland mayor announces plan to handle protests

Under wraps its appeared almost nightly in this city of Portland since the death of George family. Tensions now even higher after federal officials have taken to the streets even injuring protesters. In a virtual press conference Friday the mayor says he believes that violence ended this weekend. If the federal officers had not stepped in. All week we have been asking city meters for a planned to stop the violence today the only one willing to answer the mayor. I guess I'm asking is how do we get the streets of Portland act our editors this is a small group in comparison to Sunni population. How do we get it back where we don't have fences up where people can safe once again being downed. We get rid of the fence. Number two. Number three we clean up downtown. And number or be open for business that's the plan. Previously Portland police and the police union have both made statements saying this is not something that can be handled alone. Implying other city leaders have to step in and step up.

