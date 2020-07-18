-
Now Playing: State of emergency declared in Portland, Oregon
-
Now Playing: Portland mayor on city’s plan for reopening
-
Now Playing: Showdown builds between protesters, federal authorities in Oregon
-
Now Playing: Legacy of John Lewis extends 6 decades from Atlanta to Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Atlanta residents pay respects to John Lewis at mural
-
Now Playing: Georgia congressman John Lewis dead at 80
-
Now Playing: Large street parties anger residents in New York City
-
Now Playing: Woman gets hate letter over Black Lives Matter signs
-
Now Playing: Tributes pour in after death of the civil rights hero John Lewis
-
Now Playing: Heat alerts issued for 21 states
-
Now Playing: Fight over school reopening plans as cases in young people increase
-
Now Playing: Charges filed in racist attack at Lake Monroe
-
Now Playing: Andrew Young remembers John Lewis
-
Now Playing: Pennsylvania’s original 'Rosie the Riveter' making masks
-
Now Playing: Former CDC director on nation's approach to fighting COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Savannah Mayor Van Johnson on mask mandates
-
Now Playing: Numbers of COVID-19 cases going wrong way in majority of states
-
Now Playing: Reactions to the loss of John Lewis
-
Now Playing: Congressman John Lewis dies at 80